Firefighters across the county met at Greek Peek to learn lifesaving tools

VIRGIL, NY – Firefighters from across the country convened in Cortland County over the weekend to learn how to use some lifesaving tools.

Res-Q-Jack, based in Elmira, held its annual Stabilization University, or Stab-U, on Saturday at Greek Peak Mountain Resort in Virgil.

Res-Q-Jack produced struts and other tools that allow first responders to secure a prone accident vehicle before work begins to extract entrapped victims.

Over 130 firefighters from nearly 25 departments took part in the training, some from as far away as Arizona and Kentucky.

Others came from nearby Pine City and Horseheads.

Instructors say its imperative that damaged vehicles get secured to prevent injuries to first responders or further injuries to accident victims.

“There really was nothing to do stabilization in the early days. We had to use 4×4’s and tie them back with straps. Res-Q-Jack came along and it made things a lot easier. We were able to not only stabilize, but lift which is nice. So, that technology has gotten really, really good,” says Pease.

“They’re quick and simple. They’re easy to use. They’re very versatile. They have a wide range of strength with a wide range of price so that a small department can afford something and bigger departments can get heavier duty stuff,” says Marberry.

In addition to stabilizing vehicles, Res-Q-Jack can lift them as well, freeing victims who may be pinned underneath.

Pease estimates that about a quarter of fire departments still do not possess stabilization tools.

For more information, go to res-Q-jack.com.