BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The attorney for a fired Binghamton Police Officer says a ruling recommending that he be reinstated is just the first step in an effort to expose racial discrimination in the department.

On Wednesday, a hearing officer issued an opinion that Lieutenant Alan Quinones was not guilty of lying under oath and not guilty of encouraging another officer to lie.

“Unless there’s some compelling reason, I think the city is going to have to abide by this decision. If they don’t, they’re just going to get into more trouble. We’re going to hold them accountable for any time they try to depart from law,” Lieutenant Alan Quinones’ Attorney Ron Benjamin said.

“The law here is clearly on the lieutenant’s side because he didn’t do anything,” he continued.

His attorney Ron Benjamin accuses the Binghamton Police Department of having a vendetta against Quinones for testifying on behalf of another officer, Christopher Hamlett, who accused his superiors of racial discrimination.

Last year, the city came to a settlement with Hamlett who retired and received 180 thousand dollars. Back in March, a state judge ruled that Quinones was entitled to back pay while his disciplinary process played out.

The hearing officer’s ruling in Quinones’ case is non-binding. Mayor Jared Kraham will appoint someone to determine whether he remains fired or returns to the force.