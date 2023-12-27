BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An arbitrator has ruled that a fired Binghamton police officer should be reinstated.

In his decision issued today, Hearing Officer Steven Modica recommended that Lieutenant Alan Quinones be found not guilty of two charges the Binghamton Police Department had filed against him.

Modica says testimony and evidence did not support that Quinones had lied under oath in testifying for a fellow officer in a separate disciplinary hearing and that he had encouraged a subordinate to lie to investigators.

Modica’s ruling is not binding.

Typically Mayor Jared Kraham would make the final determination, however a State Supreme Court Judge recently ruled that Kraham would need to appoint someone else because Kraham had already issued an opinion that Quinones had lied.