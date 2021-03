BINGHAMTON, NY – A fire on Binghamton’s Westside yesterday destroyed some apartments.

Shortly before noon, fire crews were dispatched to 59 Main Street which houses the Taj Tandoor Restaurant.

The blaze was centered on a building to the rear which had apartments.

Crews are already in the process of demolishing that portion of the building.

Witnesses say Taj Tandoor was largely undamaged but will remain closed for a bit.