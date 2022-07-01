BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Fire Department responded to a fire at 139-141 Washington Street in Binghamton this morning.

The fire was strictly isolated to the 5th floor and has been put out. The building was evacuated along with the neighboring building which houses local coffee shop, Strange Brew.

The 5-story building known as the “Phoenix Building” is owned by Ron Kweller, owner of Rent Bing, which has its offices on the first floor. Kweller was also co-owner of the Colonial and is one of three men charged in relation to alleged rapes that occurred at 141 Washington Street.

The street remains closed to traffic.

Update: 11:13 a.m.

Washington Street is now back open.