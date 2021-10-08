Fire in Endicott apartment building also affects businesses next door

ENDICOTT, NY – At 8:39 this morning, the Endicott Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire on the second floor of a building.

Endicott Fire Chief, Joe Griswold says by the time crews arrived there was heavy smoke emerging from the back of the building and within seconds, heavy fire.

It spread throughout the 6 apartments, also affecting the Metro T-Mobile store and Jaygold African Market.

Griswold says all 7 tenants made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Multiple agencies were on scene including Endicott Fire Department, Vestal Fire Department, West Corners Fire Department, Endwell Fire Department, State Police, Endicott Police, and Broome Fire Investigators.

Griswold also added that utilities have been disconnected making this place is uninhabitable.