Fire destroys Endicott residence

ENDICOTT, NY – A multi-family dwelling in Endicott has been condemned after fire tore through much of it yesterday afternoon.

The Endicott Fire Department was called to 29 Arthur Avenue at 4:48 P-M.

Firefighters found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

Crews initially entered and fought the blaze on the second floor but had to retreat due to extreme heat.

The fire eventually spread to the house and garage of 32 Jackson Avenue to the rear.

Only feet separate the buildings.

Investigators determined that the fire was caused by electricity.

One resident was taken to a hospital for treatment and there were no other reported injuries.