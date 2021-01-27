Fire destroys Endicott home

ENDICOTT, NY – The Endicott Fire Department battled a blaze overnight while overcoming a faulty fire hydrant.

A porch fire at 325 Odell Avenue in the village was reported at about 1:45 this morning.

By the time firefighters arrived, flames had spread to the entire front of the 3 story structure.

Their efforts were hampered initially by a hydrant that malfunctioned due to the cold.

With the assistance of mutual aid, firefighters were able to knock down the fire by 2:50 A-M.

There were no injuries reported.