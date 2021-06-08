Finger Lakes GrassRoots live! returns with live performances

TRUMANSBURG, NY- After having to postpone the past two years of a full live music festival, the Finger Lakes GrassRoots festival has announced that this year the festival is on, but with a twist.

Finger Lakes GrassRoots Live! is a group of personal outdoor spaces (PODS) located around the fairground for music lovers to rent out and enjoy live music through a series of concerts being held over the course of July.

PODS can hold groups up to 4 people, and all members must be vaccinated.

Along with live performances, the fairgrounds will hold dancing areas, and opportunities for camping on concert weekends.

To see the list of performers, and purchase your ticket go to grassrootsfest.org