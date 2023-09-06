BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) As Summer winds down, the final Trucks on the Tracks event will take place tomorrow at the Lackawanna Train Station.

The food truck event started about six years ago, back when only four trucks were involved, and yet over 2,000 people showed up.

Now, there are over 20 food trucks on site, offering different tastes such as Thai food, barbecue, vegetarian options, ice cream, drinks and more.

Co-Founder of the event, Jay Pisculli says that Kevin Ludwig and Love Stoned will be performing live music. He says that this is the best chance to get a taste of a hidden gem before they become mainstream.

“Alot of these places are, you get a food truck first to try and check out your concept and get the ball rolling. And then you hope to get to a brick and mortar. So, I think a lot of the places are just in their beginning stages and you get to try their food and check them out and hopefully support them so that they can become a full brick and mortar restaurant at some point,” said Pisculli.

Trucks on the Tracks will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at the train station tomorrow. There will be beer, wine, cider and seltzers. This is the last scheduled event of the year.

For a full list of the restaurants that will be at the event, you can look up Trucks on the Tracks on Facebook.