ALBANY, NY – The New York State Attorney General has released the final set of videos, transcripts, and corresponding exhibits from the investigation that brought down former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

The interviews conducted were used in the August 3rd report that found multiple credible allegations of sexual misconduct by Cuomo.

The damning details contained in the report led many elected officials from both parties to call for the Governor’s resignation and gave added momentum to an Assembly impeachment investigation already underway.

One week later, Cuomo bowed to the pressure and announced he would leave office.

You can find links to the released material here.