Final Rumble Ponies homestand of the season

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies are facing off against the Reading Fightin Phils this week for the last homestand of the season.

Tonight kicks off the series with Two For Tuesdays and Rumble In The Kitchen.

Wednesday is We Care Wednesdays.

Thursday is Thirsty Thursday.

Friday kicks off Fan Appreciation Weekend, Halfway to Saint Patrick’s Day and the Firework Series following the game.

Saturday is Bark in the Park.

Wrapping up the series will be another Firework Series.

For fan appreciation weekend, there will be various Mystery Giveaways.

