ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10)– In less than a month, people across the state will be able for to apply for all tiers of marijuana licenses– from growing, distributing, and selling. The final adult-use regulations were approved this week by the New York State Cannabis Control Board.

New Yorkers who want to apply for general licenses starting October 4th, can file their applications through the New York Business Express Platform.

“There’s going to be a very limited amount of time in which to apply,” said Lauren Ruduck, Managing Principal of Rudick Law Group. “As of now it looks like there will just be a 60 day window within which to apply, so we’re certainly encouraging everyone to get their ducks in a row.”

Rudick said the announcement of general licensing applications is causing mixed reactions.

“A big deal at yesterday‘s meeting was a lot of talk about the registered organizations or medical marijuana organizations—- their ability to enter into the adult-use market, which is quite controversial. At the beginning of the process there was supposed to be a three year wait for them to join the adult-use market and now it looks like I’ll be able to join at the end of this year just by buying their way in.”

Hal McCabe, Executive Director of the Cannabis Association of New York, is concerned about what registered organizations will do to small businesses.

“My big concern is they have these huge indoor grow operations that they all can get 100,000 square feet of indoor grow, which replaces the amount that 10 of our outdoor farmers can grow.”

In total, the state’s 23 licensed dispensaries have reported over $70 million dollars in cannabis sales.