CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oct. 14 is International e-Waste day, and Sunnking is back in the area once more for another drive-thru electronics recycling collection event.

The event is from 8:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14, at Great Northern Mall in Clay. Sunnking says to enter off of Country Club Blvd.

You must register online. To do so, CLICK HERE.

This is a no-cost event, and there are limited 15-reservation spots for 15-minute windows.

This is your last chance to recycle your electronics this year.

Sunnking says they collect an average of 214,000 pounds of electronics per event.

Recyclers who cannot attend the events are encouraged to use Sunnking’s free partner site drop-off locator for year-round collection site availability HERE.

A list of recyclable electronics can be found HERE.