Final Alex Trebek episodes of Jeopardy! to air next week

Fans of one of the most popular game shows ever will have the chance to see the final episodes in the career of one of the greatest game show hosts of all time.

The final episodes of Jeopardy in the phenomenal lift of iconic host Alex Trebek will run all next week on NewsChannel 34.

Trebek, who’s job as host spans 37 seasons and over 8,200 episodes, passed away in early November after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ken Jennings will begin his first week as host of the show in two weeks.

On Monday’s show, you can watch Trebek give an impassioned statement on giving.

You can catch Jeopardy all next week on NewsChannel 34 at 7:30 PM.