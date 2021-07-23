BINGHAMTON, NY – A golf tournament is coming to Traditions at the Glen to benefit ALS.

This is the first annual Fightin ALS Benefit Golf Tournament but together by the Mullins Family.

Meredith Mullins says her uncle was diagnosed with ALS in early 2020, so her family wanted to do something to raise money.

Half of the proceeds will go to Team Gleason, an organization that is involved with finding a cure for ALS.

Mullins says this is her second family member to be diagnosed with it, which makes this very important to her and her family.

“There is no cure right now, but you can slow it down from what we’ve all come to research. It’s very important because we’re hoping one day, this consistent research and the funding for that research and the awareness is going to just keep flowing funds into finding an actual cure,” says Mullins.

The golf tournament will take place on next Saturday with registration beginning at 12 pm and a shot gun start at 1.

There will be a 50/50 and auction following the tournament.

Teams are already full, but if you’d like to donate Mullins says they will be at the House of Reardon next Friday evening and anyone is welcome to attend.