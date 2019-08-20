Fifth annual Porchfest expected to be bigger and better than ever

BINGHAMTON – Binghamton Porchfest is back and expected to be bigger and better than ever before.

This Sunday the fifth Porchfest will take over Binghamton’s West Side.

For over seven hours, 163 musical performances will take place on 53 residential porches, stoops and yards across the Abel Bennett Tract.

New to this year is a free shuttle service with the BC Transit trolley along with 1,500 kazoos that will be handed out to children.

Festival Founder and Director Chris Bodnarczuk says he got the idea from Ithaca’s Porchfest which was the first in the country launching in 2007.

He says he never expected it to become this big.

“I know people that plan their vacations around this event now. It’s a really good two weeks for Binghamton. If you can come back up from Florida to catch porchfest and stay for LUMA. This is our town at it’s best and it’s really incredible how much it’s grown I never expected this,” says Bodnarczuk.

Performances are staggered throughout from noon to 7:00 pm.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, and picnic baskets.

Restrooms and food vendors will be spread along the festival route.

For more information visit http://BinghamtonPorchfest.com.