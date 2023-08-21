OWEGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The month of September is recognized nationally as Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and the Tioga County Veterans Service Agency is raising awareness for the ongoing tragedy of veteran and military suicide.

For the sixth year in a row, the Veterans Agency will be unveiling the Field of the Forgotten Fallen exhibit on September 1 at 10 a.m., on the lawn of the Tioga County Office Building. The exhibit will display 660 American flags in honor of those who will take their own lives this month and will stay open through the entirety of September.

On average, 22 veterans and military members complete suicide daily. That’s 154 per week, 660 per month, and 8,030 per year. The Veterans Agency continuously works to educate the public on the issue of mental health in veterans and military members.

STOP 22-Share the Struggle is a Tioga County Veterans Dwyer Peer Support Program project that supports veterans in need and advocates for increased public awareness of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and suicide.

For more information about the Field of the Forgotten Fallen event and how to get involved in STOP 22, call Mike Middaugh at (607)687-8239 or email him at middaughm@tiogacountyny.gov