JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Employees of a local health provider set up a drive-through and handed out fresh produce and health insurance advice.

Fidelis Care hosted its Veggies To Go event at the First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City.

Employees setup tents and tables filled with bags of locally grown fruits and veggies and handed them out to the public for free.

The statewide initiative started last summer, and since then, has given out more than 43,000 pounds of fresh produce. The marketing director, Shannon Lombardo says that that the event gives Fidelis an opportunity to interact with the community and promote healthy lifestyle choices. Each bag is filled with broccoli, potatoes, squash, peppers, onions, apples, and more.

“The other things that we’re doing is trying to make healthy food fun. So, there’s recipes in the bag, bringing families together. Cooking is a great way to build family camaraderie together, so that’s also in there as well with the produce, and really just having people have a resource out there in the community,” said Lombardo.

The event is setup so people don’t even need to get out of their cars. Fidelis employees asked each person whether they had any questions about health insurance, and if they needed to be connected to specific resources. Lombardo says that whatever produce is leftover will be donated to the church to be prepared for tomorrow’s community meal.