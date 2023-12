BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Festival of Lights has made an announcement regarding its operations for December 19.

The festival will remain closed due to flooding and repairs. It will reopen on December 20 at 5 p.m. with Free Community Night, sponsored by the Akshar Family. During the event, guests will be able to enjoy free admission as well as a visit from Santa Claus.

For more information, go to bcfestivaloflights.com.