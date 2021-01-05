Festival of Lights Hot Air Balloon Glow photo contest

BINGHAMTON, NY – Those who are unwilling to give up the holiday season don’t have to just yet.

Broome County’s Festival of Lights (hosted by the Spiedie Fest) is still up and running, and there’s a special incentive on Saturday night.

Saturday will be the final Hot Air Balloon Night Glow, and those who attend are encouraged to take photos.

One winning photo will be selected for the 2021 Spiedie Fest poster, with your named credited.

The winner will also receive a VIP Spiedie Fest package for 2021 and a hot air balloon ride for two.

You can send entries to dave@dsgopen.com.

Additionally, those who come on Mondays and Tuesdays through January 23rd will get in for $10 if they show up with a Starbucks coffee!