TOWN OF FENTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) A Fenton man is in custody after allegedly raping, assaulting, and imprisoning a woman in his home for nearly three days.

Following an extensive investigation, which included interviewing witnesses, collecting evidence and executing a search warrant at the scene of the crime, Steven Fish, 39, was arrested by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office and charged with the following:

Rape in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Criminal Sexual Act by Forcible Compulsion in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Unlawful Imprisonment in the First Degree, a Class E Felony

Menacing with a Weapon in the Second Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

On August 17, at approximately 6:15 p.m., Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 call placed at a Fast Trac gas station in the Town of Fenton after a victim reported she had been assaulted and held hostage before escaping.

The victim reported that while she was at Fish’s residence on Ballyhack Road, he became violent and abusive. He allegedly threatened her with a machete and would not let her leave, using physical restraint. Over the next two days, the victim claims Fish sexually and physically assaulted her several times against her will. She was able to escape on Thursday to a nearby gas station to call for help.

The victim was treated at a local hospital.

Fish was arraigned at Central Arraignment and remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility.