KIRKCWOOD, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Two Broome County residents are facing multiple felony drug charges.

27-year-old Chandler Z. Hmurcik of Kirkwood and 29-year-old Desiree L. Buckley of Castle Creek were arrested following a search from the Broome County Special Investigations Task Force. During the search, 23.7 Grams of methamphetamine, blue and purple fentanyl pills, and drug packaging paraphernalia was found at the scene.

Following the investigation, Chandler Z. Hmurcik was arrested and charged with the following:

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd Degree, Class B Felonies

Desiree L. Buckley was arrested and charged with:

Two Counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3 rd Degree, Class B Felonies

Hmurcik was released, while Buckley remains at the Correctional Facility due to an outstanding warrant with the Binghamton Police Department.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force is comprised of members of the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Binghamton Police Department, and the Village of Johnson City Police Department.