FEMA offering COVID-19 funeral reimbursement

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local funeral home wants everyone to know they can get reimbursed for funeral expenses.

Savage Funeral Service has been reaching out to families they’ve helped to let them know they could get reimbursed for losing a family member due to COVID.

FEMA has an application process that can help families get $9,000 per funeral and could get up to $35,000.

Savage Funeral Service wants to help families gather everything they need for the application.

Owner, Peter Savage, says due to the economic struggles, he wants families getting the assistance they may need.

“You know, here at Savage Funeral Service, I’m 3rd generation Family Funeral Director, and it’s families serving families. This FEMA assistance allows us to continue serving families even after we’ve served them,” says Savage.

The application process requires the official death certificate, funeral expense documents, along with some other things.

Savage says that he is willing to help anyone fill out the application.

He can be contacted at SavageFS@Verizon.net.