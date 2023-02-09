BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Today in Broome County Court, a Vestal man pled guilty to felony Attempted Assault in the 2nd Degree.

On September 17th, while an inmate at the Broome County Jail, Frank Ford punched another inmate in the face during a fight, causing physical injury.

Ford has a prior felony conviction for assault in 2013.

He will be sentenced to 2 years in New York State prison on April 12th.

“The Broome County District Attorney’s Office will continue to support our Corrections Officers who strive to keep the Broome County jail a safe environment for all those who are incarcerated.” said Michael A. Korchak Broome County District Attorney.