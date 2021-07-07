“Feel the Flames” metal concert playing throughout the weekend

ENDICOTT, NY – “Feel the Flames” has been in the works about 4 years, and was supposed to run last year but had to be cancelled due to the pandemic.

Director of the show, Alex Griffin says he’s been apart of theatre since 2012 and has always loved the band Metallica.

Which is when he came up with the idea to combine the two things he loves.

However, up until recently, he never saw himself directing his very own show.

Griffin says fans can expect more than just a live concert performance.

“We have some vocalists here that are part of the show that sing some of the songs as well as myself, we also have a team of dancers. So, it combines the live concert aspect of a Metallica show with the community sense of a theatre in the Southern Tier,” says Griffin.

The performance runs from tomorrow until the 10th.

The show begins at 8 pm at the Endicott Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are on sale now, you can get them in person or online at feeltheflames.com.