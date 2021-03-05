Feel Good Friday: Local girl donates to local hospitals instead of receiving birthday gifts

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local girl recently used her birthday as a chance to spread some kindness and thank essential workers for their efforts over the last year.

Rather than receive presents for her 7th birthday, Kadilyn Heale decided to instead ask for donations for the 3 area hospitals.

In total, Heale was able to raise almost $1,100 dollars and used the money to put together 675 baskets and food bags for workers at Lourdes and both UHS hospitals, while also giving pizza and cookies to the Endicott Police Department.

While declining to speak on camera, Heale’s parents said this wasn’t the first time Kadilyn did something like this, as she’s asked for donations for her last 3 birthdays now.

Both her parents say they are incredibly proud of their daughter’s generosity and her desire to make the world a better place.