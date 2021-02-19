Feel Good Friday: Cat rescued from high wire

BINGHAMTON, NY – Emergency responders, town workers and neighbors gathered for a dramatic high-wire rescue in the Town of Dickinson today.

The goal was to save Midnight the cat, who was trapped on some cable lines on a telephone pole some 20 feet up in the air.

Yesterday evening, Midnight’s owner let him outside for his customary short romp in the backyard when a neighbor dog suddenly appeared and chased Midnight up the pole.

When NewsChannel 34 arrived shortly after noon, Midnight had been hanging on the telephone wire since 7:15 last night.

Neighbors placed a plank from the house to the wires, but Midnight refused to cross it.

Then came the Prospect Terrace volunteer fire department to the rescue, using its ladder truck to rescue the kitty.

Owner Breet Meres was grateful and relieved.

“He looks really tired and shaken up so I’m going to bring him in where it’s nice a warm and feed him and just comfort him a bit.” Jim Ehmke asks, “Will you continue to let him out?” Meres says, “Probably not. I’m hoping this scared him into not wanting to go out anymore but we’ll see,” says Meres.

Meres says he may opt for a harness and leash for Midnight when he wants to go outside.

Meres also plans to treat the firemen who rescued him to lunch.