Feeding America: Saint Patrick’s CHOW Pantry

BINGHAMTON, NY – In recognition of Hunger Action Month, Nexstar Media stations across the country, including NewsChannel 34, are highlighting the ways Feeding America is combating food insecurity.

Today, we visit the Saint Patrick’s CHOW pantry in Binghamton.

It’s open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 to 1, offering non-perishable foods along with dairy items such as milk, eggs and cheese as well as frozen meats.

The pantry is operated by a team of volunteers both from Saint Pat’s and other churches inside the former school building behind the church.

The pantry receives food from CHOW and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier which is a Feeding America partner.

Coordinator Jim Wolf says they hope to feed the hungry and also nourish their souls.

“We do accept everyone. We don’t ask them for explanations. If they come, we fell that they come because they need food. And we try to be respectful of that need and be helpful and be pleasant to them,” says Wolf.

Wolf says that since the pandemic began, the Saint Pat’s pantry no longer requires referrals, just show up and let the volunteers know the number of people and their ages in your household.

Wolf says the number of people receiving their services has more than doubled since before COVID.

He says the church provides the space as well as some additional funding to purchase needed items.

The clothing closet and fresh produce giveaway that also used to be at the former Saint Pat’s School has now moved to Saint Cyril’s on Clinton Street.