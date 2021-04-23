Feds discussing J&J vaccine

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices are meeting again today to consider whether it is safe to resume administering Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

New guidance was expected late today after the panel deliberates a possible link between J&J’s shot and a handful of vaccine recipients who developed highly unusual blood clots.

Broome County, along with the rest of the country, stopped administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine last week but is prepared to resume should federal officials give the go-ahead.

The Broome County Health Department already has about 1200 doses of the single shot vaccine on hand.