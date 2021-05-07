Federal Hockey League makes pitch to put hockey back in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY – Broome County may have found a hockey team to play at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena next season.

Binghamton could be the home to a Federal Prospects Hockey League team starting in October.

Federal League Commissioner Don Kirnan tells NewsChannel 34 that the new team would be partly owned by Andreas Johansson, who is currently part owner of the league’s Watertown Wolves.

Kirnan says Johansson is currently seeking local partners in the effort.

The Federal Prospects League is made up primarily of young, up-and-coming players with less talent than the American Hockey League.

But Kirnan says it’s family-friendly and much more affordable.

Arena Manager Chris Marion agrees.

“The cost of that experience for a family goes down significantly as well. While there certainly are a lot of people who are very interested in the quality of the hockey, there are a lot of people who are just looking for a fun family experience as well,” says Marion.

The Federal League already has a team in Elmira called the Enforcers so it could set up a natural Route 17 rivalry.

Johansson made a presentation to the Arena Board last night and now Broome County Executive

Jason Garnar needs to consider his proposal.

A multi-year contract would then need to be approved by the County Legislature.

Broome officials were surprised last month when the New Jersey Devils abruptly decided to abandon their commitment to Binghamton with one year left on their contract and move their AHL affiliate to Utica.