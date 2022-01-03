WASHINGTON, DC – As students return from winter break the FDA is giving the greenlight for children as young as 12 to recieve the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

“The fact that Omicron is substantially more transmissible without a doubt, more children are going to be infected,” says White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci.

But parents with children under 5 may still have to wait a little longer – Fauci says clinical trials in that age group are still ongoing.

“First quarter of 2022, hopefully earlier in the quarter then later, hopefully, earlier in the quarter,” says Fauci.

This week, Fauci also expects the CDC to further update its guidelines for when COVID patients without symptoms can end their isolation.

“There was a bit of a confusion. Hopefully that will be clarified soon,” says Fauci.

Later this week the Supreme Court will consider the legality of President Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate for large private businesses.

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito is urging the high court to reject the mandate, saying the Biden Administration is exceeding its authority.

But Fauci says the mandates are working.

“You get over 90 plus percent of people complying with the mandate,” says Fauci.