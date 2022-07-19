ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Any New York State household enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for July. It comes after $234 million in federal funding was infused into the New York State economy, Governor Kathy Hochul said Friday.

Those who already receive the highest level of benefits will also be provided a supplemental allotment for the month. Households that are at or near the top level of $835 will receive a supplement payment of at least $95.

New York City residents can expect to see their benefits posted between Tuesday, July 19, and Saturday, July 30. Those living outside of the city will see theirs from July 15 to July 22.

Hochul said many New Yorkers are still struggling from food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. “These additional food benefits will help hundreds of thousands of households make ends meet each month, while also providing a welcome economic boost to food retailers still recovering from the effects of the pandemic,” the Governor said.

SNAP plays an important role in New York State’s ongoing economic recovery and had pumped more than $1.2 billion into the state’s economy since January. As of May 2022, more than 1.6 million households, including more than 2.8 million New Yorkers, have been enrolled in the program.

The payments will be sent directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) accounts and can be accessed with their existing EBT cards. Like regular SNAP benefits, the supplemental benefits can be used to buy food at authorized retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically carry over to the following month.

To check your SNAP eligibility, or apply, visit the state’s “my Benefits” website.