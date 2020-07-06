Federal funding granted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum for educational programs

COOPERSTOWN, NY – Kids don’t need to travel to Cooperstown to learn more about America’s pastime.

Congressman Antonio Delgado announced that almost $300,000 in federal funding has been granted to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum.

The funds will support Safe at Home virtual programming, including the delivery of sixteen baseball-themed curriculum units in mathematics, American history, fine arts, and science.

The money will also support the expansion of the museum’s digital collection, which includes oral histories, museum artifacts, and more.