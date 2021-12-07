WASHINGTON DC – Vice President Kamala Harris is calling on the private and public sectors to improve maternal health.

Harris is also making a commitment to reduce maternal mortality and morbidity.

As NewsChannel 34’s Basil John shows us, the V-P and lawmakers are working to ensure safe pregnancy and child birth for American moms.

“Women in our nation are dying, before, during and after child birth,” says Harris.

Vice President Kamala Harris is calling on private and public sector to improve maternal health as recent studies show minority and rural woman in the US experience poorer outcomes.

“When it comes to pregnancy and childbirth, these systemic inequities can be a matter of life and death,” says Harris.

One proposal would establish birthing friendly hospital standards and provide guidance to states on how to cover Medicaid postpartum services for a year.

“Because Medicaid pays for half of all births in this country, but for black people, they pay for two-thirds, 66 percent, of all births.”

Illinois Democrat Congresswoman Lauren Underwood says right now coverage in many states cuts off at 60 days,

“When we think about the maternal deaths, we’re losing between a quarter and a third of all moms in that extended postpartum period,” says Underwood.

The Presidents’ social spending plan includes three billion dollars for maternal health, funding lawmakers say is need to address the issue.

“we can not kick mothers off of their health care.”

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker as well as North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams say solving the problem will take work from both the states and the Federal Government.

“The collaboration must occur, and when it does, we’ll have good results,” says Adams.