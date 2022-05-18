JOHNSON CITY, NY – A new Federal Co-Chair has been appointed to the Appalachian Regional Commission and stopped in Broome County during her tour of the East Coast.

Gayle Manchin was sworn in as the 13th federal Co-Chair of ARC on May 6th of last year.

ARC is an economic development partnership agency in which the federal government works alongside 13 states across the Appalachian region to invest in local communities and fuel job creation.

The Broome County Career and Community Center in the Oakdale Commons, provides employment related services for businesses, workers, and job seekers.

The center offers specialized programs for veterans, people with disabilities, youth, and older adults.

Manchin visited the updated Career and Community Center last week.

“It really is all about the people. It’s their commitment and dedication to their communities, to their culture, to wanting to revitalize and save these communities that have been devastated; most of the time through a change in industry. And so an industry leaves and people leave, and then the quality of life goes down,” she said.

Gayle is the wife of U.S. senator Joe Manchin.

This was Gayle’s first time visiting New York, and plans to visit every ARC sponsored facility in the region.