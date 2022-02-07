(Monday, February 7, 2022) Some seasonably mild weather sets up over the Northeast this week. No big storms coming up in the near future either.

Besides some thin high cirrus clouds, Monday is a pleasant early February today.

The sun should help get the temperatures above freezing in the mid to upper 30s. It stays dry too.

There will be more clouds around Tuesday and cooler as a weak clipper moves by.

There may be occasional snow showers from time to time.

But, no accumulation is expected.

Temperatures rebound back to near 40 by the middle of the week.

Wednesday should be all quiet again, but a series of weak clippers will keep clouds and low chances of some rain and snow showers around the Southern Tier Thursday and Friday.

A strong system will bring a better chance of rain and snow showers and bring the cold air back by the end of the weekend.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Milder. High mid 30s. Wind: Light South.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Wind: Calm.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Passing snow showers are possible. High upper 20s to low 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few light passing rain or snow showers. High around 40.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few light passing rain or snow showers. High upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High upper 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder. High low 20s.