(Thursday, February 3, 2022) We are in for a wintry mess across the Southern Tier with a wintry mix gradually changing over to snow by Friday morning.

Some spots could be dealing with icy conditions.

A cold front draped over New York State and extending all the way down into Texas is the dividing factor between rain vs ice vs snow.

The Southern Tier will be on the rainy and icy side of this storm for much of the day Thursday.

Areas along I-88 and just north have the best chance of remaining icy with the threat of freezing rain and sleet Thursday afternoon through the evening.

This includes the immediate Binghamton area so be extra cautious when getting around.

Eventually the air turns cold enough late Thursday night to change most of the precipitation over to snow.

This is more so the case for Binghamton and points north and west and after midnight.

The rest of the Southern Tier may not see the complete changeover to snow until sunrise Friday morning.

Because of this increased risk of ice, forecast snow totals have come down to about 2-5” by Friday afternoon.

The farther north and into the Finger Lakes you travel like to Ithaca and Cortland, however, that is where you’ll hit the 6-12” range.

Have a plan like making sure your car is equipped with a snowbrush and ice scraper, emergency kit, salt and ice melt for your driveway and sidewalks, and possibly a plan to work from home if the roads are too bad.

The snow will continue throughout the morning and taper to lighter snow showers during the afternoon. It’s also much colder with highs in the 20s.

This is not great news because anything that may be wet from Thursday will freeze and create more icy spots. Watch your step!!

Eventually the snow ends by sunset Friday evening. Then, we are left with another cold Saturday as temperatures struggle to rise too much in the teens.

Sunday and next week appear to be more seasonable.

Thursday: A mix of rain with possible ice/freezing rain as well. A glaze of ice possible High mid 30s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain and freezing rain/sleet change over to snow. New snow accumulation of around 3” possible. Lows dropping into the low 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Friday: Snow continues in the morning, tapers to lighter snow showers later in the day. 1-3” of new snow possible. Colder. High low 20s.

Saturday: Some sun. Very cold. Few passing lake effect snow showers. High low teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Milder. High mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 30s.