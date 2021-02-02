February 2nd weather forecast: Storm continues to impact area through Wednesday morning

(Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021) A nor’easter will continue to impact the area through into Wednesday morning. Have the shovels/snow blowers ready.

The weather quiets down temporarily for Thursday.

Occasional snow showers will bring another 1 to 3” for the Southern Tier Tuesday from the Nor’easter.

Lake effect will develop southeast of Lake Ontario as the Nor’easter pulls away from the East Coast. Another 3 to 6” of lake effect Tuesday night through Wednesday is possible to the north of Binghamton.

The weather quiets down (temporarily) for Wednesday evening and through Thursday and turns a bit milder with highs in the low 30s under some sun!

A new system will bring some widespread rain and snow Friday. It will turn breezy with highs well into the 30s.

Turns colder and snowier come Super Bowl Sunday.

Tuesday: Brisk with periods of light to occasionally moderate snow. Highs in the 20s. Wind N 10-15 mph. Gusts as high as 25 mph this evening.

Tuesday Night: Snow, heavy at times. Another 3 to 6” is possible north of Binghamton and across portions of Cortland, Tompkins and Chenango counties. Lows in the teens to near 20. Wind: N 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Blustery with lingering lake effect snow showers in the morning. Some sun developing towards the end of the day. Highs in the mid 20s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.

Friday: Breezy and milder with a bit of rain and snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday: Colder with a lingering snow shower possible. Highs closer to 30.

Super Bowl Sunday: Looks colder with a chance of snow. Highs in the 20s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, chance of snow showers. Highs only in the mid teens.