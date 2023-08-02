BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Nicholas Wood on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Wood is wanted for violation of probation for petit larceny, resisting arrest, and obstructing governmental administration. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 205 pounds.

He was last known to frequent the Mygatt Street area in the City of Binghamton. Anyone with information on the location of Wood is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com