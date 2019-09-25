Featured warrant, La-Tee Baker

From the Broome County Sheriff’s Office:

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for La-Tee Baker on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Anyone with information on the location of La-Tee Baker is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

Thank you.

**All tips will remain confidential**