Featured Warrant: Kyle Battaglini

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Kyle A. Battaglini on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Kyle was last known to frequent the Trim St. area in the Town of Kirkwood.

Anyone with information on the location of Kyle A. Battaglini is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

Thank you.