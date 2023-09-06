BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Justine Luckie on an outstanding warrant and are asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Luckie is wanted for criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh degree. She is five foot eight inches tall and weighs approximately 138 pounds.

Luckie was last known to frequent the Way Street area of the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Luckie is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.