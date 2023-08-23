BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Justin Macdowall on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Macdowall is wanted for a violation of probation for criminal contempt in the first degree. He is 5 foot 8 inches and weighs around 260 pounds.

He was last known to frequent the Cheryl Drive area in the Town of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of Macdowall is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com