BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Jessie Barnum on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.

Barnum is wanted for a sex offender registration violation. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds.

He was last known to frequent the Airport Road area of the Town of Union. Anyone with information on the location of Barnum is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com