Featured Warrant: James Hanks

From: The Broome County Sheriff’s Office

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for James E. Hanks on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Hanks was last known to frequent the Saratoga Ave. area in the City of Binghamton.

Anyone with information on the location of James E. Hanks is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 240 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Photo Date: 09/04/2021

Warrant: Absconded from a furlough