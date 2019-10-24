Featured Warrant: Jordan Hawk

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Jordan Hawk on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance. 

Jordan was last known to frequent the Anne Rd. area in the Town of Windsor.

Anyone with information on the location of Jordan Hawk is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. 

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website:  http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933. 

