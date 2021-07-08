Featured Warrant: Emily Bixby

FROM: The Broome County Sheriff’s Office

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Emily Bixby on an outstanding warrant and asking the residents of Broome County for assistance.

Bixby was last known to frequent the area of 285 Route 12 in Chenango Forks.

Anyone with information on the location of Emily Bixby is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website: http://gobroomecounty.com/sheriff/warrants or via telephone by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (607) 778-1196 or Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.