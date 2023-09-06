BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Dylan Shoemaker on an outstanding warrant and is asking residents of Broome County for assistance.

Shoemaker is wanted for criminal contempt in the first degree. He is six foot three inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Shoemaker was last known to frequent the Pigeon Hill Road area of the Town of Fenton

Anyone with information on the location of Shoemaker is asked to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office. Tips may be submitted electronically or by phone and will remain confidential. The Broome County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted at their tip line at (607) 778-1196 or by Warrants Division at (607) 778-2923 or (607) 778-2933.

Information can also be submitted on their website, gobroomecounty.com.