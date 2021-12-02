Featured Warrant: Donnell Bailey

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Donnell Bailey on an outstanding warrant.

Bailey is wanted for a violation of probation: Sex offender violation.

The public is asked to assist with the search. Anyone with information into the whereabout of Bailey is asked to let the police know by submitting an tip online or by calling 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933.

Sex: Male

Race: Black

Height: 5’ 11”

Weight: 150 lbs

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Photo Date: 07/15/2021

Warrant: Violation of Probation: Sex Offender Violation